Trout Run, Pa. – A Trout Run man was seriously injured Sunday morning after his vehicle hit a guide rail and flipped onto its roof on Route 14 in Lycoming County.

Police are currently investigating the incident as a DUI alcohol crash.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, Jeremy Splain, 40, was traveling south on Route 14 at 4:11 a.m. Dec. 12 when his vehicle went off the road near the intersection with Field Station Road. Splain’s Kia Amanti hit a guide rail, traveled on the rail for a short distance before hitting a rock formation, and then flipped onto its roof. Splain’s vehicle then hit the guide rail a second time before coming to final rest, according to state police.

Splain was transported to UPMC Williamsport by ambulance for treatment of suspected serious injuries, according to state police.