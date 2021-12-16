VehicleCrashWithInjury_2021

Trout Run, Pa. – A Trout Run man was seriously injured Sunday morning after his vehicle hit a guide rail and flipped onto its roof on Route 14 in Lycoming County.

Police are currently investigating the incident as a DUI alcohol crash.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, Jeremy Splain, 40, was traveling south on Route 14 at 4:11 a.m. Dec. 12 when his vehicle went off the road near the intersection with Field Station Road. Splain’s Kia Amanti hit a guide rail, traveled on the rail for a short distance before hitting a rock formation, and then flipped onto its roof. Splain’s vehicle then hit the guide rail a second time before coming to final rest, according to state police.

Splain was transported to UPMC Williamsport by ambulance for treatment of suspected serious injuries, according to state police.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.