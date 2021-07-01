Cogan House Township, Pa. – A driver was seriously injured Monday on Route 15 in Lycoming County when his vehicle was hit by a tractor trailer.

Daniel J. Mitchell, 36, of Trout Run, was taken by ambulance to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of suspected serious injuries following the accident at 3:17 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Police said Mitchell’s 2010 Ford F650 Super Crew pickup truck was hit by the tractor trailer as both vehicles were traveling south just past the Cogan House exit.

The tractor trailer, driven by Timothy P. Gentry, 48, of Chaumont, N.Y., was traveling in the right lane and failed to slow its speed or change lanes for Mitchell’s vehicle, according to state police.

The tractor trailer then struck Mitchell’s vehicle, causing the Ford to veer off the roadway, hit a guardrail and then go down an embankment approximately 250 yards before coming to final rest.

Gentry was not injured, according to state police.