Loyalsock Township, Pa. – State police have released information on Thursday afternoon’s crash on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township.

One of the drivers, John Tagge, 59, of Montoursville, was transported to UPMC Williamsport for suspected serious injuries, according to a release from PSP Montoursville.

The accident occurred just before 2 p.m. Thursday at the 3000 block of E. Third Street, near the off-ramp for Interstate 180 eastbound. Police said Tagge, who was driving a 2016 Ford Escape, rear ended a vehicle driven by Joanne Allen, 74, of Montoursville, as both were traveling east.

After initial impact, Tagge’s vehicle struck a guide rail on the right side of the road and then came to rest off the left shoulder.

Allen, who was driving a 2010 Toyota Avalon, was not injured.

E. Third Street was closed between Westminster Drive and Warrensville Road for several hours as responders cleared the scene.

Tagge was not wearing a seat belt, according to the release. Police continue to investigate.



