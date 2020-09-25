Penn Township, Pa. – A Muncy Valley man sustained suspected serious injuries when he hit a deer Wednesday, Sept. 23, with his Suzuki bike in Penn Township, Lycoming County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, Shawn M. Jones, 46, was traveling east on Beaver Lake Road from Hughesville when he struck a deer.

Jones was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville by Lairdsville Community VFC Ambulance for treatment of the suspected serious injuries, police said.

Geisinger did not have information on Jones' condition as of Friday afternoon.