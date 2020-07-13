Moreland Township, Pa. – A Unityville man who was ejected from his vehicle in a crash on Route 118 Friday passed away at Geisinger Medical Center.

A nursing supervisor at Geisinger in Danville confirmed Gavin Z. Steele, 20, died at the hospital on Saturday.

Steele was driving west on Route 118 near L Harman Road when he lost control of his vehicle shortly after 6 p.m. July 10, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Steele's 2007 Subaru Outback went into the eastbound lane and then traveled off the south side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment and began to roll.

Steele was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle as it was overturned, police said. The vehicle then landed in a ditch on its driver side.

Steele was taken by Life Flight helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Hughesville EMS and fire department assisted at the scene.