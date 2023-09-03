Delaware Township, Pa. — A Hughesville man suffered serious injuries Saturday after he was ejected from his car when he hit an embankment and rolled the vehicle on Interstate 180 in Northumberland County.

State police at Milton say Anthony Hurst, 36, was traveling in the right lane of I-180 westbound shortly after 5:30 p.m. when he went off the right side of the road abruptly and lost control of his 1997 Honda CR-V at Mile Marker 7. The car then swerved left across both lanes of traffic and hit an embankment. Hurst's car overturned and he was ejected out the driver's side window, according to Trooper Matthew Chamberlain.

Four passengers in the car sustained suspected minor injuries, including Jacqueline E. Neron, 36, of Hughesville, and three children, ages 10, 8, and 5. Neron and the children were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Hurst also was transported to Geisinger. A nursing supervisor said as of Sunday afternoon Hurst was in critical condition.

Troopers say the children and Neron were wearing seat belts and the 5-year-old was in a front-facing booster seat. Hurst was not wearing a seat belt.

Emergency responders from Warrior Run EMS and Fire Department, Hughesville EMS, Milton EMS, and White Deer EMS assisted at the scene as well as Bailey's Towing.

I-180 west was closed at the Turbotville exit for several hours as responders worked to clear the scene.

