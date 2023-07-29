Tioga, Pa. — A 79-year-old man died Monday in an ATV crash in Tioga County, state police at Mansfield say.

Gary C. Belz Sr., of Tioga, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tioga County Coroner shortly after the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. July 24 in Tioga Township.

Belz was traveling north on Mitchell Creek Road when he went off the road for unknown reasons and overturned the ATV, according to Trooper Timothy Burke. Belz was partially ejected from the ATV.

