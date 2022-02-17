Pennsdale, Pa. – The Lycoming Mall in Muncy Township, which is now down to 13 stores, is set to go up for sheriff’s sale on May 6 for failure to pay thousands in water and sewer bills.

The mall owes bills to the Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority, who filed a judgment at the courthouse in Lycoming County against the mall’s owner, Lycoming Mall Realty Holdings, LLC.

According to court documents filed on January 20, the mall owes the authority $103,901.74 in back water fees and $124,393.47 in back sewer fees. There’s also more than $11,000 in penalty fees assessed for unpaid bills that go back to 2019. Total judgement amount against the mall is $240,282.35, according to court documents.

"It's been 18 to 24 months of failure to pay or inconsistent payments," said Christine Weigle, executive director of the Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority.

"Obviously, our authority understands the challenges with retail and through Covid," Weigle added. The authority has worked with many customers during the pandemic and has suspended some accounts. But with an amount that is in the thousands, Weigle said the authority has "reached a threshold for a sheriff's sale."

The same issue occurred three years ago when the mall was listed for sheriff’s sale back in February 2019. Weigle said the mall owed thousands of dollars to the authority, and the issue had been going on for almost a year. The sale was eventually canceled when the owners were able to make a payment. Previously, power was shut off for a day in August 2018 due to the mall allegedly not paying their PPL electric bill.

Kohan Retail Investment Group, located in Great Neck, N.Y., owns the Lycoming Mall Realty Holdings group. The investment group, run by owner Mike Kohan, has a reputation for buying troubled malls and failing to pay taxes and utility bills. Employee paychecks at the Kohan-owned malls - including Lycoming - also have allegedly bounced. The group also has let some malls fall into disrepair, as was the case with Woodville Mall in Ohio which closed in 2011 due to court order. It closed due to structural issues that included holes in the roof, mold, and mildew.

Weigle is hoping to work with the mall owners on the payment issue and added that she talked with them as recently as this week. "We certainly are hoping to resolve this," Weigle said. If the mall satisfies the debt, Weigle said the authority will file to cancel the sheriff's sale.

Kohan did not immediately return a reporter's phone call requesting comment.

In the past year, the mall has rapidly lost stores. Several of the stores have moved to the nearby Lycoming Crossing plaza, including Bath and Body Works, Dick's Sporting Goods, Shoe Dept., and Old Navy. The mall also recently lost the Hallmark store, Foot Locker, Champs, and eateries Brennan's Coffee and Deli and Dairy Queen.

The 13 stores remaining include Rue 21, American Eagle, Spencer's Maurice's, Dollar Galaxy, Claire's Burlington Coat Factory, Auntie Anne's, Gertrude Hawk, Book-A-Million, T-Mobile, Brookside Homes, and Holiday Hair. The most recent tally does not count the Unique Browz kiosk, which is open only on weekends.

The former Macy's, which is now a CubeSmart storage unit facility, is owned separately and will not be a part of the mall sale. The parcel that Big Lots sits on is owned by the mall.

Kohan Retail Investment Group owns more than 50 malls across the United States, including more recent acquisitions of Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre and Montgomery Mall, in North Wales, Pa. The group purchased Lycoming Mall in March 2016 for $26.35 million. The mall opened in 1978 and originally was owned by Crown American.