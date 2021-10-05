Williamsport, Pa. -- Lycoming County will be announcing its final clean water action plan during the Commissioner public meeting on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. The plan is officially known as the Countywide Action Plan (CAP), an initiative to improve water quality, reduce flooding, and improve recreational opportunities.

This project is part of a larger initiative supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to meet state clean water goals. Conservation District Manager, Matthew Long, explains that, “This plan is about Lycoming County residents protecting and enhancing the natural resources of the county through conservation activities."

“We are hoping, in partnership with the Conservation District, to help Lycoming County farmers, municipalities, businesses and others take advantage of funding and infrastructure projects proposed as part of this plan,” said Shannon Rossman, Director of Planning & Community Development for Lycoming County.

Development of the CAP was a deeply collaborative effort. Over 150 individual stakeholders—farmers, planners, academics, local municipal and community leaders, environmental organizations, and State and Federal government agencies—helped develop the plan over the last nine months.

A Core Team led by Lycoming County Planning and Community Development Department and the Lycoming County Conservation District coordinated the planning process. The team will remain engaged to coordinate plan implementation efforts.

The CAP’s goal is to reduce nutrient pollution in our local waterways, and is designed to bolster programs that improve natural resources, support farmers, protect community health and water supplies, and reduce local flood events. A full list of projects and programs, as well as other details about the CAP can be found at www.lyco.org/CWAP.

For further information, please contact Eve Adrian, Natural Resource Planner, Department of Planning and Community Development at 570-320-2130 or at eadrian@lyco.org.