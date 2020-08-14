Lycoming County, Pa. -- The Lycoming County Veterans Parade Committee announced that the 2020 Veteran's Day Parade will happen this year. The announcement comes just a few weeks after concerns over COVID-19 caused the committee to cancel the parade.

The Veterans Committee posted the announcement today on their Facebook page.

The parade was originally planned to take place in Williamsport, but due to Covid concerns, it will be held in Montoursville. The route will go between the high school and middle school, and will be followed by a service at Lycoming County Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday Nov. 7.

"We were crushed by the news that we could not have the parade we planned in Williamsport. Despite the Cities best efforts, there was no way to have the event we hoped for in that community under the current circumstances," said the Committee in their post.

"Last year’s parade in Montoursville was one of our largest. This year’s parade will be smaller in size but its meaning will be just as great," said the Committee. "It is important that our devotion is never allowed to appear to waver. We have pledged to do the most we can every year within what is possible and that is what we will do this year."

This year's parade will be limited in size and face masks will be required when social distancing is not possible. The Veterans Parade Committee plans to release further details about the parade and services as soon as they are finalized.