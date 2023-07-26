South Williamsport, Pa. — Matt Welickovitch, assistant district attorney in Lycoming County, wasn't always on the right side of the law. Twelve years ago, Welikovitch racked up his third DUI charge. He was in his second year of law school at the time, but said he struggled with substance abuse disorder.

Welickovitch was able to turn his life around through Lycoming County's treatment court, an organization he remains involved with to this day. "I have been sober 12 years now," Welickovitch said.

Welickovitch is on the committee that reviews treatment court applicants and does a smart recovery session once a week with participants. He's also a certified yoga instructor who holds classes at the South Williamsport Park.

What is treatment court?

Treatment court is comprised of four different segments or courts: DUI court, drug court, mental health court, and veterans court. The first one, drug court, started 25 years ago in 1998, according to Welickovitch. "We were one of the first five counties in the state to have drug court," he said.

The idea of drug courts originated in Dade County, Florida. "The courts were overwhelmed at the time with cocaine cases," Welickovitch said. "Recidivism was an issue."

Drug courts were created with more interactive participant support in mind, including counseling and frequent interactions with the judge. This judicial interaction is "a hallmark of the program," Welickovitch said. That frequent interaction and support is key to reducing recidivism, or the tendency for someone who has been convicted of criminal acts to reoffend.

Lycoming County President Judge Nancy Butts says the recidivism rate in the county is down, and she believes treatment court has played a role. Recidivism is around 60 to 70% nationally, according to Butts. "Our numbers, which were last taken prior to Covid, was 30% for recidivism," Butts said.

75% Graduation rate

Ongoing case management is another key part of treatment court. West Branch Drug and Alcohol Commission has been involved with treatment court from the start, handling counseling and acting as the liaison with treatment providers.

Pull Quote "Treatment courts differ from traditional court because treatment providers and other public health professionals are part of the treatment teams." — Shea Madden, executive director, West Branch

Shea Madden, executive director of West Branch, says she also has been involved with treatment court since day one.

Madden estimates close to 1,000 participants have gone through drug court as well as 400 in DUI court. Drug court was the first treatment court to start in Lycoming County, followed by DUI court in 2005, mental health court in 2008, and veterans court in 2019.

"Treatment courts differ from traditional court because treatment providers and other public health professionals are part of the treatment teams," Madden said.

Currently, there are 102 participants in treatment court, according to Madden. Treatment court typically lasts from a year and a half to two years for participants, including after care. "I would estimate our graduation percentage rate between all of the courts at 75%," Madden said.

Treatment court is an option for anyone who has been charged with crimes who may have a history of substance abuse disorder or mental health issues. An individual's defense attorney can help them apply. The application then goes in front of a committee, including Madden, Welickovitch, Butts, representatives from county probation, and other key players.

Those chosen for treatment court must have high need or high risk factors, according to Butts. There are metrics to review if a person is at high risk of offending again, including their education, criminal companions, whether or not they're employed, prior history, martial status, etc.

Once a person enters into treatment court, they may get a different penalty. Judge Butts cited an example of giving someone an ankle monitor rather than incarcerating them. The participant can access resources they need to deal with their underlying issues rather than sitting in prison.

"They're essentially locked down but they're locked down at home. They can go to church, or work. They can go to counseling and medical appointments. They can pay their bills to keep their house," Judge Butts said.

Ryan Gardner, district attorney for Lycoming County, added that addiction issues cannot be resolved solely through incarceration. “All communities struggle with addiction and it has been a privilege during my tenure as District Attorney to work with the Court and treatment court team to continually develop ways to broaden the scope of admission to as well as incentivize the completion of treatment court for those afflicted by this disease. I truly hope that the significant strides made by this Office with respect to how treatment is perceived and utilized continue long after I depart this position," Gardner said.

Butts, who has been involved with the county's treatment court for its entire 25 years, says she has watched graduates go on to live successful lives. She pointed out that Welickovitch is one of the examples of someone who turned their life around. "We watched him grow and develop. He passed the bar exam and became a lawyer," Butts said.

Welickovitch also noted treatment court graduates who have gone on to start businesses. Once, when he needed to hire a contractor to fix his house after a tree fell on it during a storm, he was surprised at who he found.

"I hired a contractor and it turns out I actually knew him. He was someone who started a business while in drug court," Welickovitch said. He added he also knows of a local man who started a welding business while going through drug court.

When asked if she feels treatment court has helped in the county, Butts was quick to reply, "Absolutely, yes." Butts, who has been a county judge for 28 years, said she has learned over the years that recovery is not linear. "They can't just wake up one day and say, 'I will make it happen. I will never use again,'" Butts said.

Treatment court, with its ongoing case management and frequent judicial interaction, can ensure the participant is supported through their journey, which will have ups and downs. "I get the opportunity to give them feedback when they do well. I get to shake their hand or give them a certificate. And if they stumble, I get to work with them and follow up with them," Butts said.

Butts said when she first ran for judge, she wanted to make her community a better place. Through involvement in treatment court, Butts has watched many county residents transform and grow. Now a part of the program for 25 years, she said she hopes that future judges would continue to keep the program alive after she retires.

"I'm very grateful for this opportunity and for helping and supporting making such a meaningful difference in people's lives," she said.

