Williamsport, Pa. – Recycling in Lycoming County will be offered at limited sites in the Williamsport area on Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25.

Lycoming County Resource Management Services announced the sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sites will be located at the Penn College Parking lot, 1359 W. Third Street in Williamsport (next to the transfer station) and Kmart parking lot at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. Staff will be there to direct traffic and help but will not handle any materials. The public is asked to wear masks while accessing these sites.

Containers will only be accessible during the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. times on these days. Any materials left at the site after hours is considered littering and illegal dumping.

Acceptable recyclable materials

Collections have changed to accommodate the anticipated volumes. Cardboard (must be broken down) and clear/brown/green glass bottles & jars will be collected in separate containers. Plastic bottles and jars (#1&2), tin/steel cans, and aluminum cans will be accepted commingled (into one container); and newspaper, office paper, magazines, chipboard, and junk mail will be accepted commingled (into one container). Please DO NOT bag your recyclables, plastic bags are NOT ACCEPTABLE.

Future collection sites, locations and dates will be announced in the near future.