Lycoming County -- The Office of Voter Services has learned that one or more suspicious individuals may be going door-to-door and identifying themselves as Voter Services employees, according to the Lycoming County Board of Elections.

Lycoming County residents should be advised that Voter Services employees do not conduct door-to-door solicitation of any kind.

If a person knocks on your door and claims to be from Voter Services, be very skeptical of their questions – particularly any attempt to obtain personal identifying information such as your date of birth, driver’s license number, or Social Security Number.

Call Voter Services at (570) 327-2267 to report any suspicious encounters. Voter Services is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.