Williamsport, Pa. -- Today, Sept. 28, 2021, is henceforth "Sydney Jane Robertson--Miss Pennsylvania USA Day," according to a proclamation from the Commissioners of Lycoming County.

Sydney Robertson won the Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA Pageant in 2014. Since then, she has modeled, volunteered, and committed herself to pageantry.

Many Williamsport area organizations and charities benefit from her service time, including Gesinger's Children's Hospital, Make a Wish Foundation, L.A.P.S (Local Animal Protection Society), and Toys for Tots---where she has served for five years and counting.

This year, Sydney won the Miss Pennsylvania USA Pageant, receiving the crown on July 31, 2021. Now, she moves on to the national stage for the Miss USA Pageant.

Robertson received the honorary announcement in person during the commissioner's meeting. Holding back tears, Sydney presented a wise message for the audience.

“What I know and what I’ve come to understand is that regardless of our beliefs and our personal opinions, the first thing we can do is respect one another, and to listen, because at this point, there is a lot of divide,” said Robertson. “I know a lot of people I do not agree with; however, I can sit down and have a conversation with them. And I can be open, and I can learn something.”

Robertson continues to strive toward her personal goals while valuing her community, concluding, "That’s what I’m going to carry to Miss USA: what’s going to bring us back together, what’s going to unite us all even if we have different opinions. I think we can still stand together.”