Lycoming County, Pa. -- Lycoming County is part of the "Book One" club, a means of preserving historical records even as we enter an increasingly digital age.

David Huffman, Register & Recorder for Lycoming County, executed a plan to digitize all the way back to Book One to preserve the county’s history for future generations. The Book One Club was launched by Avenu to honor local governments who have gone to great lengths to digitize back to their very first record, also known as “Book One.”

Scanning back to sovereignty was a major project for Lycoming County that took almost an entire year to complete. Register and Recorder, Dave Huffman stated, “We are always looking for ways to provide improved service at no cost or minimal cost to the public; I want to thank Avenu for coordinating all their efforts to make this project become possible and also thank the Lycoming County Commissioners and County Director for their support, as well as the work of a very dedicated staff in the Register and Recorder Office that spent countless number of hours on this project in addition to their other job responsibilities."

Working in conjunction with the Book One Club is yet another new program for the public that started in 2020, allowing the viewing of all deeds/land records for free online by going to pa.uslandrecords.com.

Before this program started, the public was charged 50 cents per page to view documents on-line. David Huffman, Register & Recorder concluded, “The goal of our office is to preserve our records for generations to come while also making them available online to the public so everyone may always have easy access to them.”

At the next Commissioner's meeting, the County will be recognized as a distinguished Avenu Insights & Analytic’s “Book One Club” member; the Register and Recorders office will be presented a certificate and award for Book One Club.

The Nov. 30 meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m., at 330 Pine Street, Board Room, Williamsport, Pa. 17701.