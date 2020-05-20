Lycoming County businesses that re-open in violation of the governor's restrictions need not fear criminal prosecution, District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner announced today.

"Business owners who were required to initially close their doors due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and who now struggle with the decision whether to re-open for fear of prosecution falls far short of any criminal conduct that this Office is willing to expend resources to prosecute," Gardner said in a May 20 press release.

Small businesses form the financial backbone of Lycoming County and Gardner said his office "will not contribute to the financial hardship committed upon countless small business owners, their families and employees due to these orders."

Gardner's decision follows a recent uptick in drug activity and violent crime throughout the county. As such, the DA's office will allocate resources towards "prosecution of criminals engaged in violent and drug-related activities," Gardner said.

Law enforcement agencies in Lycoming County are aware that the district attorney's office "does not condone the investigation or prosecution of any alleged violation of these orders," Gardner said.

"Business owners in this position are not criminals and it is unfair to hang over their heads the threat of prosecution for violation of the Governor's orders to remain closed despite this County's recent 'yellow' designation," Gardner said.

Businesses that re-open in defiance of the governor's orders won't be criminally prosecuted but could still face civil consequences, Gardner warned.

The governor has jurisdiction to impose civil consequences "that could include the revocation of licenses, the imposition of fines and the ability to scrutinize state mandated insurance policies," according to Gardner.

"Finally, despite our collective pursuit of returning to a state of normalcy, all residents and business owners should be cognizant of the fact that we all remain vulnerable to this virus," Gardner said, urging residents to continue to strictly adhere to state and federal health guidelines.