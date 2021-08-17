Update 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. This article has been updated to include a statement from Little League.

Williamsport, Pa. — According to the court order released Tuesday evening, it is “simply not possible,” in reference to replaying games in the Southwest Regional Tournament, to determine if teams from Needville, Tx. and Tulsa, Ok., could still play in this week’s Little League World Series Tournament in Williamsport.

On Aug. 6, after both Needville and Tulsa won their opening games of the Southwest Regional Tournament, managers were alerted to positive COVID-19 tests.

According to the ruling, Tulsa’s coach, Sam Treat, was notified he had tested positive for COVID-19. Coleman Todd, Newville’s head coach, as told by an assistant, namely Mike Park, had tested positive for COVID.

The court ruling states, “In addressing whether Little League’s decision to disqualify Needville and Tulsa was capricious or arbitrary discrimination, the Court first uphold that, to the extent Little League comported with CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidance, its decision has rational basis. This is the case even when Little League’s strict adherence to such guidance led to a harsh result.”

The ruling went on to say that despite other tests contradicting the initial PCR saliva tests, it was justified in sticking with the original results.

The order stated, “Further, the Court cannot find that Little League was discriminatory in how it applied its protocols.”

Despite the ruling in favor of Little League, it did not stop the Court from saying it took issue with the manner Little League implemented its mitigation plan.

According to the document, the Court found it “troubling that several dozen twelve-year-olds were permitted to self-administer a saliva test in close quarters to one another, without medical supervision.”

Along with players being tested without medical supervision, the report said the same area was then used as a dining facility.

It also stated the while at the hotel, COVID-19 protocols were not followed as teams allegedly mingled without social distancing; or players, coaches, and parents not wearing masks.

The court said Little League failed to communicate its protocols for COVID-19 to players and coaches, stating “Little League relied upon a mitigation plan that was never shared with coaching staff, players, or parents," according to the ruling by Lycoming County Judge Eric R. Linhardt.

The ruling appears to be in favor of Little League, especially after a senior member of the organization said it wouldn’t be possible to add teams, which the court agreed.

Williamsport’s tradition might be back for the end of the summer, but a court ruling, and the announcement of no fans being allowed at the games, might leave this treasured tradition feeling empty.

Little League released a statement Tuesday night from the Little League International Board of Directors Chairman, Hugh E. Tanner:

"Little League International welcomes the decision of the Court of Common Pleas today denying plaintiffs’ petition for injunction and allowing the Little League Baseball World Series to begin, as scheduled, on Thursday, August 19. Little League International stands firmly behind the stringent COVID-19 mitigation plan and protocols recommended by the 2021 Little League International Pandemic Response Advisory Commission. The work of this group of distinguished professionals comprised of infectious disease specialists, clinical psychologists, and others enabled Little League International to conduct tournaments during a pandemic where player safety and well-being were paramount. We will continue to follow these robust protocols through the conclusion of the Little League Baseball World Series on Sunday, August 29. Little League International is disappointed that the application of these safety protocols resulted in the disqualifications of seven baseball teams following positive tests for the COVID-19 virus. Little League International is equally disappointed that our international teams and the teams in our five other divisions of play were not able to engage in tournament play in 2021 because of the highly infectious coronavirus."