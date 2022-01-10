Williamsport -- The Lycoming County Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce the availability of approximately $150,000 in Act 13 Funds. These Funds support community park and recreation projects in Lycoming County through the Act 13 Fund & Marcellus Shale Legacy Fund Mini Grant Program.

These funds are specifically dedicated for Public Park and recreational purposes. Applicants must submit an application to be considered for funding. The mini-grant program has been very successful to date in Lycoming County and the County wishes to continue to provide resources and support to park and recreational projects within the County.

The County of Lycoming wishes to invite eligible applicants to submit applications for consideration within your community. Eligible applicants include municipal governments and non-profit organizations. Whether a park is owned by a municipality or a community organization, the candidate project site must be open to and benefit the public. Typical grant awards will not exceed $25,000.

Interested parties are to submit applications to the County by Feb. 28, 2022. Applications are available on the County’s website at www.lyco.org. Those who have further questions should contact Billy Clees, Natural Resource Planner for the Lycoming County Planning and Community Development Department at 570-329-4761 or wclees@lyco.org.