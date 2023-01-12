Montoursville, Pa. – Chairman of the Lycoming County Commissioners, Scott L. Metzger will seek re-election in the 2023 Spring Primary.

Metzger, 60, of Montoursville, is completing his first term as a Lycoming County Commissioner. He has spent 35 years in public service, 32 years at the County Adult Probation Department, including more than a decade as Deputy Chief Adult Probation Director. The past three years, Metzger has served as Chairman of the Lycoming County Commissioners Board of Directors after being elected in Nov. 2019.

"Metzger brings a unique combination of public and private service experiences that bolsters his qualifications," according to his announcement release.

Commissioner Metzger was recently elected first Vice-President of the SEDA-COG Board of Directors for 2023. In the private arena, Metzger has been co-owner of Metzger Executive Apartments for 29 years.

In his first campaign, Metzger said he would focus on three "crucial" areas, including public safety, taxes, and job creation.

“We have kept the line on taxes with no tax increases in my first three years. During the same period, we have improved Public Safety throughout the county," he said. "In reference to job creation, we have seen new industry and businesses opening throughout the county such as Digger Specialties Inc. located in Timber Run Industrial Park on Rt. 15."

Three months after taking office, the pandemic hit. “During the pandemic, we were able to assist 350 local businesses, 43 non-profits, and every school district through the region," he said.

"Since that time, we have been able to assist every Volunteer Fire Company throughout the county that had their finances severely strained. What once stood at 360,000 volunteers statewide for volunteer services is now at 30,000 statewide," Metzger continued. "We saw similar constraints in our county. We need to assist these men and women protecting our homes and businesses, families and livelihoods.”

According to his announcement, he is committed to several issues as he seeks re-election. One of those is the levee project, which he said is vital for stability and growth.

“There are four billion dollars in economic assets behind the 20-mile levee system. It accounts for 87% of the county’s economic activity that generates over 80% of the tax revenue for all taxing bodies," Metzger said.

"Equally as important, we have a serious issue with small stream flooding throughout the region. This affects many of our townships and boroughs.” Metzger said he will continue to work with state officials to enact legislation so that small streams can be cleared of debris to prevent future flooding.

Commissioner Metzger stressed that a county commissioner can play a significant role in marked improvements to our infrastructure.

“Many people think that of infrastructure as roads, bridges, water, and sewer. The traditional definition of infrastructure should be expanded to include ones’ housing market and broad band capacity," Metzger said. "We learned through a series of town halls regarding the American Rescue Plan monies that we are currently challenged with a housing shortage in Lycoming County."

With that in mind, commissioners approved the Housing Initiative Program for the next two years to provide developers the basic infrastructure resources to build or remodel housing.

Regarding broadband, the county has entered into a four-county agreement with SEDA-COG to expand internet services to underserved areas.

Next, Metzger nodded toward an increase in funding from the state for mental health.

“State funding to the counties is a major concern to the County Commissioner’s Association," he said. "It was listed as one of their top priorities. State funding has not been increased in over a decade. We have witnessed mental health issues explode since the pandemic. This has led to an increase in depression, suicides, drug and alcohol use, homelessness, and additional incarcerations in our local prisons.”

Lastly, Metzger addressed population decline.

“We have seen a decline in rural population throughout the state. We're experiencing labor shortages for both public and private sector jobs. To fill these jobs, we have an opportunity since the pandemic to bring people back to Lycoming County," Metzger said. "We have heard from some employers that people have missed their families during the pandemic, are not happy with higher taxes and increased crime where they live, and would like to relocate. My vision is to provide them the jobs and communities that people want to raise their families. That will grow our tax base and not continue to tax our current tax base that has been shrinking for over two decades.”

Metzger serves on the advisory boards of Big Brothers and Big Sisters and Wise Options for Women. He has been a past manager, coach, and President of Montoursville Little League for 25 years. He has also served as a team host for the Little League World Series for the past 13 years. Metzger is currently a coach for the upward Basketball Program and an NRA member.

Metzger is married to Robin Gearhart Metzger. They have three children: Josh Metzger, Austin Loe, and Ashlynn Loe. He is the grandfather of two, attends Faith United Methodist Church with his wife, and also attends Trinity Gospel Church in Williamsport where he is a deacon and trustee. He attends Bible Study Fellowship.

“Our valley is not just a place to live but a place to call home, raise a family, feel safe and be part of a community. My entire life has been about service and giving back to the community," Metzger said. " I share that vision with many others that make our county stand above."

