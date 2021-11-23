Bridges have been restored and bridges have been planned — all as part of Lycoming County's Bridge Bundling Program.

Lycoming County Commissioners and County Planning staff worked with Bassett Engineering, McTish Kunkel & Associates, and Wolyniec Construction, in recent construction projects. Their work marks the first of four bundles of bridges in the program.

Bundle 1 of the program restored structurally deficient bridges on Mill Road in Limestone Township, Caleb’s Creek Road in Eldred Township, Auchmuty Road in Muncy Township, and Klump Road in Hepburn Township. Each bridge has been replaced with new aluminum box culverts.

The program is being funded through a $7 million dollar Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank (PIB) Loan, which will be paid off through the utilization of the Act 89 $5 vehicle registration fee. The participating municipalities pay 5% of their respective bridge’s cost. By bundling similar bridges together, the County is able to obtain significant cost savings. As an example, approximately $400,000 of taxpayer funds were saved on Bundle 1 alone.

The County and Bassett Engineering will seek to complete Bundles 2 and 3, a total of 10 bridges, in 2022. Bundle 2 will contain concrete arch and box structures. Bundle 3 is comprised of GRS-IBS bridges, an innovative design that utilizes compacted fill and geosynthetic reinforcements.