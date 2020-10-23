Williamsport, Pa. – A deficit of $23.4 million is projected for Lycoming County in 2021, according to the county's proposed budget.

The millage rate is proposed to remain steady at the 2020 rate of 6.5 mills.

Expenses are projected to increase by 12% this year to $133.4 million, while revenues will increase by 5% to $110 million, the proposed budget states.

Primarily due to the cost of a levee project, expenditures from the Special Revenue Fund are expected to increase by 77.3% to $10.6 million.

The landfill is projected to have a $7.2 million loss in 2021, with revenues expected to decrease by $41,700 for 2021.

A public budget meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., both on Zoom and in person in the Commissioners Board Room, First Floor of Executive Plaza, 330 Pine St., Williamsport.

The preliminary budget is available for public inspection and on the County Website at www.lyco.org. Additionally, the 2021 Budget is available during the normal business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., holidays excluded, in the following locations:

1. Office of the Commissioners, Second Floor, Lycoming County Executive Plaza, 330 Pine St., Williamsport

2. Controller's Office, Second Floor, Lycoming County Executive Plaza, 330 Pine St., Williamsport

3. Fiscal Services Office, Second Floor, Lycoming County Executive Plaza, 330 Pine St., Williamsport

4. Treasurer's Office, 33 West Third St., Williamsport

5. James V. Brown Library, 19 East Second St., Williamsport

The 2021 Lycoming County Budget will be adopted on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Lycoming County Commissioners.