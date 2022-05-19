Williamsport, Pa. -- According to Adam Nelson of 'Hoopdirt', "...D3 Lycoming College will hire Dickinson College assistant Mark Linebaugh as their new head coach."

Linebaugh will replace former head coach Mike McGarvey who was hired as the associate head coach at Lafayette earlier this year.

Linebaugh will be leaving Dickinson College to lead the Warriors next year. His resume includes stints at Rice University in Houston, TX as an assistant, Hobart College as an assistant, and his alma mater Colgate University as the Director of Basketball Operations.

Lycoming is expected to be making the announcment soon according to sources from Hoopdirt.

