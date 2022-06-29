Williamsport, Pa. — One Lycoming College grad has committed to eight years of U.S. Army Reserves service as of a commissioning ceremony in May.

Erika Boyer of East Greenville, Pa., a 2022 graduate, was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves and received assignment to the Quartermaster Corps. Upon commissioning, she committed to eight years of service.

As an ROTC cadet, Boyer juggled academic commitments alongside weekly classes, physical training, monthly leadership labs, and a field training exercise every semester.

She graduated from Lycoming College in May with a major in criminal justice and minors in psychology and sociology. Boyer was also a student athlete at Lycoming, playing for the women’s lacrosse team.

“We are very proud of Erika and all of her accomplishments. As an ROTC cadet and Lycoming College student, Erika was exposed to a breadth of knowledge as she prepared to lead soldiers in her new position with the U.S. Army Reserves,” said Chip Edmonds, executive vice president of Lycoming College. “Her preparation as a criminal justice and criminology major, coupled with her ROTC training, will serve her well as she launches her career in service to our country and community.”

The Bald Eagle Battalion featured Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt as the guest speaker for the event. A 1987 graduate of Lock Haven University, Piatt was a member of the Bald Eagle Battalion as a student, and has held numerous positions in the armed forces, as well as written books based on his experiences.

The Lycoming College Army ROTC program is part of the Bald Eagle Battalion, headquartered at Lock Haven University, where the commissioning ceremony was held.

In addition to Lycoming College members, Bald Eagle Battalion is comprised of members from Lock Haven University, Mansfield University, and Pennsylvania College of Technology.

More information on ROTC at Lycoming College is available online.

