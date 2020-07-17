The "Black Lives Matter" movement has been sweeping across Pennsylvania and the country as a whole.

In Pennsylvania, especially in small counties, the protests have been met with limited resistance, managing to go off peacefully in most areas. Lock Haven's chapter has routinely held protests at Jay Street without much interference.

According to various media outlets in Lock Haven, that was going to change Friday as the group would be challenged as a new movement called "Operation Backyard," led by Andrew Powell, decided to challenge the peaceful protesters.

"Operation Backyard is a grassroots counter-protest with patriots from across the community coming together to protect small town America from being infiltrated by the Marxist movement, Black Lives Matter, who hide themselves under the flag of social justice,” Powell was quoted as saying in the Lock Haven Express.

That didn't happen.

One side appeared organized, unified in their message, and united throughout the entire event that lasted from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Lock Haven. The counter-protesters utilized two main Lock Haven media sources to produce their message. Five or six people showed up to yell names and shout inaccuracies at the peaceful protest.

At the middle point of the protest, "Black Lives Matter" protesters peacefully took to the main street and marched a lap around the downtown area. By the time the group returned to the area, "Operation Backyard" had folded.

The protest continued to until 7 p.m. The group handed out water and refreshments to everyone after the lap around the downtown area.