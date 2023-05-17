2023-05-16 Delaney Good LHU Softball - 1

Delaney Good, Lock Haven softball 

 Photo provided by Lock Haven University

Lock Haven, Pa. – Junior Delaney Good (Mifflinburg, Pa./Mifflinburg) of the Lock Haven softball team has added another All-Region honor after a remarkable 2023 season for the Bald Eagles. 

Good was named to the 2023 D2CCA All-Atlantic Region First Team. 

She was one of three outfielders on the First Team. 

Last week (May 10), Lock Haven's leadoff-hitter was named to the 2023 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Atlantic Region First Team and she was also a 2023 All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division First Team selection. 

Back in late March - with the season well underway and Good off to a sensational start, she was named to the 2023 Tucci/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division II National Player and Pitcher of the Year watchlist. 

Good started all 48 games for Lock Haven and hit .437, the second-best single-season average in school history. She finished the season with a Lock Haven single-season school record - 76 hits. 

On the season, Good scored 55 runs, the second-most in school history for a single season. She finished with three doubles, one triple and one home run. Good recorded a .494 slugging-percentage and a .495 on-base percentage. 

She also finished the season with 33 stolen bases, the third-most for a single season in school history. Good had a hit in 41 of 48 games and she recorded 21 multiple-hit games on the season. To go along with her flashy offensive numbers, Good played spectacular defense in left field.

