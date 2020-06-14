Williamsport -- When Derek Chauvin pushed his knee into the neck of George Floyd it sent a ripple of waves that have crashed into the shores of big and small cities alike.

George Floyd was a black man, but he was also a human being. As the nation and world watched and re-watched the video, with sickening pains shuttering throughout their bodies, people finally felt like it was enough.

Enough of the violence against black men and women. It was not just a one-time incident. It was becoming reality. The new reality. One most of us will never understand, but refuse to accept.

Our small area of Pennsylvania has reacted, holding multiple protests in towns where views are often hard to change. Mifflinburg’s main street was crowded with protesters, who displayed an anger over what happened on the streets of Minneapolis, MN, but did it in a peaceful way. Williamsport’s 7.2-mile long bike path was traversed by nearly 1,500 people in a peaceful protest. Progress is slow, but it appears to be working. Voices are beginning to be heard.

Police offers have been arrested. Others have lost their jobs. All have come face-to-face with a new world of people not willing to sit back anymore.

The job of local and state police officers has become difficult, but a few brave ones in some areas have made it a point to be seen. The visual impact of seeing an officer standing in front of protesters, even if its to direct traffic, is a powerful one. It’s one that will live on in the pages of history as a representation of support.

“I can only speak for what happens here and that’s what makes it difficult,” Montoursville Chief of Police Jeffrey Gyurina said. “We are nowhere near like that and to see that happen and be somehow attached to that to us it’s just not right.”

To show his officers care, Gyurina met with several protesters. He chatted for a few minutes with many of them. It was just small act, but it went a long way toward keeping the moment peaceful.

“I’m here to make sure people don’t break the rules,” Gyurina said. “I hesitated in pulling in, but I’m hear more for their safety in case somebody wants to try to start something, because they are doing exactly the right thing.”

Gyurina also didn’t hesitate when asked if he was in support of the message, quickly replying, “yes, absolutely” to the question.

Mifflinburg’s city police and the Union County Sheriff were on hand last Sunday as protesters took to the streets to voice their opinions. Interactions with protest leaders were peaceful and the police made their presence felt immediately. They were there in peace. They were there in support.

It sent a strong message right at the beginning that officers were showing up in support of the protesters and community. Officers took turns moving around the corners along the main section of the protest. They directed traffic, spoke with protesters, and some even took part in a group prayer at the beginning.

This is part of the new world we live in.

The police officers at Mifflinburg sent a strong message just being there last Sunday. They made sure everyone was safe and they helped the protesters lead a powerful day of protest. Multiple people were breaking down around the area as emotions ran extremely high.

During one moment of the protest it appeared a person walking through was getting agitated with the message.

He screamed at protesters, who immediately turned to the officers on hand for help. The citizen was pulled aside, and officers quickly diffused the situation and even sent the man away much calmer. They didn’t arrest him. They didn’t hurt him in any way. The situation was diffused in a peaceful manner. It was the perfect display that in a small way, at least for that day, protests were working.

“I don’t feel that all police are racist,” Mifflinburg mayor David Cooney said during a protest gathering. “With my ten-plus years in the Mifflinburg police department, being in there everyday until the virus scared me out of the office, I’ve never heard a racist comment by any of our officers. I’m proud of that. I’m proud of our police department and what they do.”

When protesters gathered at Memorial Park, Williamsport’s mayor Derek Slaughter was there to greet them and stressed that things would remain positive. The group left the park and started on its 7.2-mile journey to Montoursville.

“Williamsport has always been an inclusive and welcoming community,” Slaughter said. “We will continue to be that. It’s the message that’s being displayed here. We will continue to make sure we are working to make that change. It’s the government’s job to make positive changes on behalf of the communities that we represent.”

Some police kept their distance, pulling away before they could be seen, others stepped right up to meet protesters. One of those officers was Gyurina, who spoke with protesters and directed traffic to help everyone leave without issue.

These small acts by area police took major steps in repairing community relationships. This is where it will start. Small towns and cities across the state will be the example the country will follow moving forward.

It’s up to everyone. The protesters, the police, and even the guy yelling at the protesters. We’re all here together. It’s time we recognize that and move forward in a world we can all share and feel safe and protected in.