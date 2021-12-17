Clinton Twp., Pa. -- Volunteer fire companies in northcentral Pa. are gathering supplies, used equipment -- even a fire truck -- to send to Southwest Kentucky in light of recent tornado destruction.

The Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Company is coordinating with other volunteer fire companies in the region to organize shipments to Kentucky.

The fire company intends to deliver the equipment on Friday evening, according to Mat Post, a firefighter with the Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Company and Muncy Area Volunteer Fire Company.

Post came up with the idea one evening -- earlier this very week -- after watching the devastation and response unfold on social media. Online, many people were organizing drives for food, non-perishables, hiking products; and the list went on, explained Post. But he saw a need for something different.

As a firefighter, what stands out to Post is the dire need for emergency response equipment. "I realized that the fire departments down there got leveled." Some stations cannot retrieve the equipment from the wreckage, explained Post. "In a natural disaster, you need that life-saving equipment. You need your rescue."

To put the plan into action, Post started by reaching out to fire chiefs at Station 12 and Station 39 -- the two stations where Post volunteers. Soon enough, he had coordinated with stations in Clinton, Columbia, Tioga, and Lycoming counties. Then came established connections in Kentucky that helped determine delivery sites.

"Can you support?" Post asked the fire chiefs at the onset of this project. Post quickly found immense support in what he calls a "brotherhood or sisterhood": a community with a shared mission to give to others in need. "It's not a fire department that's doing this. It is a community that's coming together to donate what resources that we have," said Post.

The firefighters involved are not only using their own equipment -- with the grandest donation being a firetruck -- but they are transporting the donations with their own vehicles, at their own cost. The exception is the transport of the firetruck, which Ground Shaker Transport LLC, based in Williamsport, has offered to transport free of charge.

Post noted that a future delivery is possible depending upon available materials, as well as available vehicles to send donations. However, they are primarily sending emergency equipment at this time. "My priority is sending them tools. Anything they need to do their operational tasks," said Post.

Post then provided a list of "fire-safety rated" equipment: traffic vest, helmets, safety glasses, chainsaws, small power equipment.

There is one donation that the project has made an exception for -- plush monkeys of Ali's monkey movement. Post, a father of two, feels for the children impacted by the devastation. And he believes in giving everyone a chance to exercise their will to donate.

"Some people are going to be compelled, like, I want to help this cause, and I'm not going to tell anybody no we can not help you. It's the will that should be done," said Post.

If anyone would like to donate to this cause, but they don't have the requested equipment, the Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Company asks that they drop off money or fuel cards at the fire station between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. According to Post, these funds would help to reimburse the journey to and from Kentucky.

Any funds donated beyond their operational costs will be donated to fire departments in Kentucky, explained Post. "We will send the rest of the money down to whichever fire department we see fit when we get down there," said Post.