Williamsport, Pa. -- Over 1.2 million people in the United States are afflicted with HIV, short for 'Human Immunodeficiency Virus,' according to HIV.gov. As of 2019, there were almost 37,000 people who identified as HIV positive in Pa., with almost 1,000 new infections in 2019 alone.

AIDS Resource, with offices in Williamsport and State College, recently celebrated Dr. Darrell McBride, a member of their board of directors, who was featured as one of the Top 100 Black HIV Advocates by POZ magazine.

McBride’s work at Geisinger Medical Center as an infectious disease specialist, focusing on HIV, has "opened the door to more diverse resources for people living with HIV in northcentral Pa.," according to a statement released by the agency.

POZ is a print and web-based media outlet focused on content for people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS. This year, they celebrated 100 Black advocates who are “making a difference in the fight against HIV,” according to their website.

"His devotion to his patients and his thorough understanding of HIV have been a blessing to AIDS Resource, their clients, and the community," said AIDS Resource Executive Director Kirsten Felix Burkhart, who nominated McBride for the recognition.

“Dr. McBride will move heaven and earth to make sure clients get what they need -- whether that's an emergency appointment, a medication change, or an empathetic ear. He’s never more than a phone call away,” said Burkhart.

The agency said that when POZ contacted McBride regarding his place on the list, he was surprised that he received a nomination.

“It makes me feel that the effort I’m putting in is being received well,” McBride said. “It’s also really cool to be on the same list as Billy Porter and Lil Nas X. It’s a huge honor.”

POZ stated that they wanted to focus on Black advocates because people of color are disproportionately affected by HIV. According to AIDS Resource, this fact is what inspired McBride to specialize in HIV care in the first place.

Black men who have sex with men made up 42% of new HIV diagnoses in 2018, according to the CDC. This demographic is the most affected by HIV in America.

Related reading:

Prior to McBride joining Geisinger in 2018, AIDS Resource said there had been other doctors at the hospital who worked with patients living with HIV, but nobody was dedicated to that specialty. “I was excited to start my own HIV-focused program by building on what already existed when I arrived. So far it’s been fun and super rewarding," McBride added.

Moving to the Northcentral Pa. had been McBride's first time living in a rural community. A Baltimore, Md. native, McBride went on to complete his medical schooling in more urban areas. The release from AIDS Resource said McBride spent his first year "devoted to learning about what it means to live with HIV in a rural setting," learning that patients in this region do not generally have access to a wide variety of diverse resources that may better meet specific needs. In the urban areas he was accustomed to, residents had a dozen options for HIV care and LGBTQ+ resources.

“I wanted to go to a place where there was a need. To make an impact, sometimes you have to go somewhere outside of your comfort zone. There are still minorities and LGBTQ+ folks who are marginalized and underserved.”

McBride said he is proud to be able to provide "patient-focused care for people living with HIV of all races, genders, and sexual orientations." He stated his goals are to help patients reduce their HIV viral load, encourage them to consistently take their medications, and connect patients to care and keep them in care.

AIDS Resource is a non-profit, community-based organization that provides HIV prevention programs, HIV and STI testing, and assistance to those living with or affected by HIV or AIDS. Their coverage area includes Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, McKean, Lycoming, Potter, Snyder, and Union Counties.