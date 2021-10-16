Williamsport, Pa. -- Penn College continues to place students in jobs soon after graduation thanks to the school's vocational programs in high-demand fields, the college reported.

On Wednesday, Congressman Fred Keller visited Penn College in Williamsport to tour its vocational training labs and discuss the future of Pennsylvania’s skilled workforce with Penn College faculty and other local leaders.

Keller joined State Representative Clint Owlett for a tour of the school’s facilities, beginning at the Thompson Professional Development Center and including the state-of-the-art construction, welding, and electrical laboratories where students acquire the skills needed for in-demand careers.

Since last June, Penn College said the institution has trained more than 2,900 students in the industrial, healthcare, and energy sectors, with a special emphasis on apprenticeships. The college’s largest program areas include nursing, information technology, welding, and construction.

Keller and Owlett sat down with Penn College administrators, as well as representatives from the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, Innovative Manufacturers’ Center, and Williamsport Area High School to discuss their shared goals of improving workforce development in the region.

During the roundtable, Keller said he recently introduced legislation that would help connect workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic to career opportunities in high-demand fields. The Strengthening Knowledge, Improving Learning and Livelihoods (SKILLS) Act would amend existing law to prioritize job creation for in-demand industries.

“This pandemic has had a profound impact on America’s workforce, supply chain, and industries across the board. Moving forward, our focus must be on helping more people find work, while also ensuring that the workforce needs of industries like long-term care are being met," said Congressman Keller.

"Thanks to Penn College, thousands of local students have gotten the training necessary to succeed in these competitive industries. I am glad to work together with all of our local partners to create a brighter future for Pennsylvania’s workforce.”