Williamsport, Pa. — Unlike baseball games when nature decides to open and dump water on our heads, Little League International and UPMC can take the show inside.

That’s exactly what happened at Wednesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Player Wellness Center inside the Dr. Creighton J. Hale International Grove on the Little League International Complex when the rain began to pour.

The new Player Wellness Center, unveiled at the soggy ribbon cutteing ceremony, will serve as the hub for all players, coaches, and managers during their stay at the Little League World Series each summer.

“We are thrilled to open this remarkable new facility and look forward to the important care and expertise that the staff at UPMC will provide our World Series participants this August,” Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener said in a news release.

“On behalf of everyone at Little League International, we are thankful to all those who have played a part in making this facility possible and we greatly appreciate the medical services and support that UPMC has provided us over the years,” Keener continued.

The new facility features a waiting room, two exam rooms, three patient rooms, and an additional patient room with a private bathroom and overnight sleeping quarters in case of the need for medical isolation.

The center, which was constructed in the summer of 2020, will provide easy access for emergency personnel in the event of an emergency transport situation. It will also be ADA accessible.

The new Player Wellness Center will replace the former Little League Infirmary to help accommodate the upcoming expansion to 20 teams.

“We’re proud of our long-standing partnership with Little League International,” Steve Johnson, president, UPMC in North Central Pa. said. “Our physicians, trainers, nurses, EMS teams, and staff not only provide care in the wellness center, but also are in the dugouts and at other locations at the complex supporting Little League International with necessary health care resources. We working together to ensure everyone involved with these events is safe and can enjoy their time in the region.”