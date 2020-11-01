Williamsport, Pa. – A juvenile pedestrian was struck at Rural Avenue and Cherry Street in Williamsport on Saturday night.

According to a Lycoming County Public Safety scanner call, a male aged 7 or 8 was unresponsive when emergency responders arrived.

Police requested the fire department to provide lighting at the scene around 9:15 p.m. over the scanner.

Images taken by Rural Avenue resident Tammy Day show the right front side of a white sedan was involved in the crash.

Day said police were still investigating the scene at 11:23 p.m. on Saturday night.