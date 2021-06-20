Williamsport, Pa. -- A day-long Juneteenth celebration took place Saturday that began at the Freedom Road Cemetery with a peace walk and parade and moved to Brandon Park.

Area residents and Williamsport natives turned out to celebrate the newly recognized Federal holiday. Tamaka Carter sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing," often called the Black National Anthem.

“The event has been pre-planned for about a year” Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter said, noting that this wasn’t just thrown together following the confirmation of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. “It was positive energy, the people were upbeat, enjoying the day, It was definitely a good event.”

The park was filled with vendors showcasing artwork, crafts, food, and music. Black culture and history were the theme of the day and was embraced everywhere the eye could see.

“It was a great time and it felt amazing to have my home city acknowledge my culture and embrace my people. It felt genuine and it came from a place of love and understanding” one former area resident Shakoor Henderson said.

“The most important part that you can’t plan was the immense amount of love that was around," Henderson continued. "There was just a lot of peace and positivity in the air.”

Prominent Black Williamsport residents were acknowledged for their contributions to the area including Lonnie Gamble, Joanne Henderson, and former Williamsport Police Chief Curley Jett, Sam Washington, JoJo Potts, and others.

The smell of soul food spread throughout the park grounds, and music and dance performances including an open mic segment. Residents were thrilled with the planning and contributions made by the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP, CommUnity Zone, the TLC (Transitional Living Centers), YWCA, James V Brown Library and all other volunteers.

Current President of the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP Melodie Carter-Shaw couldn’t thank or praise the events sponsors enough, including Blaise Alexander, UPMC, Bucknell University, FNB Bank, Geisinger, UPMC, PP&L, Lowes, Coalition for Social Equity, Chartwell Hotels, Alexander Kia, Franco’s, Lamar Adversity, M&S Contracting, Lisa E. Williams, and many more.

“It was beautiful, it was divinely inspired, it was positive, uplifting, It was hallowed because we paid homage to our ancestors.” Carter-Shaw said of the day and seeing people of different colors and cultures embracing Juneteenth together. “We have always been inclusive, in terms of not only celebrating, but inviting people to come in, it was uplifting to see our white brothers and sisters care,” she continued.

Others noticed the positivity enjoyed by those of all colors throughout the day as another area resident Patrice Blenman said “The best part was seeing the level of black joy celebrated in our community. Not only with POC but our other brothers and sisters from different backgrounds. The visible display of unity was moving.”

Black owned businesses and products were on display and given the opportunity to promote their businesses that many people may not have known about.

“It’s encouraging to see everyone come together to uplift, celebrate, and educate, and just to unify and celebrate the African American culture and see our beautifully diverse community in all walks of life come out and come together and celebrate the Juneteenth holiday,” said Slaughter.

“There were so many moments that brought me almost to tears, I think the biggest thing was that everything went off without a hitch, it started on time and everything flowed together. It was a vision I had seen and it all manifested right before my eyes” Carter-Shaw added.

The Tri-County NAACP’s eyes now turn to next Juneteenth which they plan to make even bigger and better and find more ways to educate about the history of Juneteenth