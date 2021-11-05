South Williamsport, Pa. -- The Honorable Judge Joy Reynolds McCoy will join the senior executive team at Little League International in Williamsport as the organization’s new Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, according to a news release from Little League International.

McCoy will conclude her term as a judge in the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas on Jan. 28, 2022, and will join Little League International on Jan. 31. She will oversee the organization’s legal functions, insurance operations, and risk management departments, reporting to Patrick W. Wilson, Chief Operating Officer.

“Joy brings a wide-range of legal experience through her many years of law practice and her distinguished tenure as a judge,” said Hugh E. Tanner, Little League International Board of Directors Chairman.

“Throughout her time at the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas, she has been an advocate for the protection, safety, and well-being of children, and I know she will bring that same passion and commitment to supporting the millions of boys and girls who wear the Little League patch each year," Tanner continued. "We are honored to welcome Joy to Little League International, and we look forward to her leadership as we continue to enhance the Little League experience in thousands of communities around the world.”

McCoy joined the Court of Common Pleas in 2010. During her time there, she has served as the Administrative Judge for the Children and Youth Agency, Family Law Division, Domestic Relations Office, and Juvenile Probation Office. She was also the judicial liaison between the courts and the Domestic Violence Advocacy Center.

McCoy is credited with creating and implementing initiatives "to improve the judicial system to combat domestic violence, create a trauma informed courtroom, reduce truancy and juvenile recidivism, create early interventions for student behavioral issues, and increase child support collectionm" the press release said.

“The past 12 years as a judge have been a truly rewarding experience, and it has been an honor to serve our community and support so many children and their families through some of the most traumatic, difficult moments of their lives,” said McCoy.

“As I look ahead to the third chapter of my professional career, I’m excited to join the leadership team at Little League International as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. This unique position will allow me to continue to support the future dreams of children, while supporting this amazing organization and providing guidance and leadership from a legal perspective.”

Prior to joining the Court of Common Pleas, McCoy was a partner and associate at McNerney, Page, Vanderlin, and Hall Law Firm in Williamsport.

“From her time as an attorney through her tenure as a judge, Joy has become one of the most respected and highly regarded legal professionals in our greater Williamsport community,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Joy to our senior executive team and bringing her breadth of experience to the Little League program, as we continue to evolve our legal, risk management, and insurance departments. I would also like to thank our current Chief Legal Officer, Karl Eckweiler, for his service in establishing the Chief Legal Officer position at Little League International and wish him and his family well in his retirement.”

Mr. Eckweiler, Little League’s current Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; Corporate Secretary, announced his retirement, effective December 2021, earlier this year. McCoy will assume the same position at the end of Jan. 2022.

McCoy is a member of National Council of Family and Juvenile Court Judges, the Pennsylvania State Trial Judges Association, the Pennsylvania Bar Association, serves on the Executive Committee of the Lycoming Law Association, among other professional organizations.

She serves on the Advisory Board of Big Brother Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania, the Nurse Family Partnership, and On the Pulse Media Outlet.

McCoy has been recognized with the Lycoming County YWCA’s Unsung Hero Award, the YWCA of Northcentral PA Women of Excellence Award, the Lycoming County Court County Collaboration Recognition Award, and the Lycoming Law Associations’ Equal Access to Justice Award.

She holds her Bachelor of Science degree from Elmira College and her Juris Doctorate degree from the University of New Hampshire, Franklin Pierce Law School.

Earlier this month, Judge Marc Lovecchio left his bench for private practice.

Related reading: Former Judge Lovecchio joins long-standing private practice law firm in Williamsport

Lovecchio joined the Williamsport-based firm, McCormick Law Firm after serving as judge for 12 years.

Lovecchio said the years watching the same individuals cycle through his courtroom with little change was frustrating. The local resources, he said, are ill-equipped to battle the problem.

“My limitation in terms of what I could do as a judge and my inability to effectuate as much change as I had hoped,” Lovecchio told On the PULSE in September. “We do the best we can, given the limited resources.”