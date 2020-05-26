A slippery creek bank caused a lawnmower to overturn and asphyxiate its rider yesterday on Torbert Lane in Jersey Shore, state police and the Lycoming County coroner said.

Bradford P. Baker, 62, of Jersey Shore, was mowing his lawn Monday afternoon with a Kubota zero turn mower at his home in Watson Township, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr.

"When the victim's lawnmower approached a creek bank, the tires slipped down the bank causing the lawnmower to overturn on top of him," state police at Montoursville Trooper Matthew Miller wrote in a press release.

Passersby in kayaks later saw the overturned lawnmower and called emergency medical services, according to police.

Chief Deputy Coroner Jerold Ross pronounced Baker dead at the scene. The cause of death was asphyxiation, Kiessling said.

The victim was deceased upon arrival of emergency personnel, Miller said.

Jersey Shore Independent Hose Company and Citizen's Hose Company of Jersey Shore, and EMS assisted at the scene, Kiessling said.

An accidental death investigation is ongoing, according to Miller.