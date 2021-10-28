Williamsport, Pa. – Each year, the Pennsylvania Library Association recognizes a library for excellence in a number of categories. On Oct. 26, the award was presented to James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., Williamsport.

This award recognizes excellence in the following areas over the previous year:

Service to public or academic community

Advancing staff development

Innovation in a special project, partnership, or challenge overcome

Leadership in and support of Association activities

A leading reason for the nomination, according to a James V. Brown press release, is the library's response to a "significant and public censorship challenge over their Pride Display in June."

Following a tour of the library during Pride Month, Commissioner Scott Metzger posted a facebook message that read, “The Lycoming County Commissioners provide just under 1.3 million dollars for our 6 county libraries. Two of the three commissioners have asked the library director to remove these books from display and place them back on the shelves."

The two commissioners behind the request were Metzger and Commissioner Tony Mussare, who defended their disapproval of the materials in the children's wing during a commissioner's meeting that brought both public outrage and supporters of the commissioner's claims.

"These books are geared at children that have no idea of what sexuality or gender identity is at that age," Metzger said.

“Commissioner Metzger displays a staggering lack of awareness as to what actually influences children in a society," countered Luke Moyer, a chairperson of the Lycoming County Libertarian Committee. "Every single day our children have exposures. We expose them to the best practices to walk across the street, we expose them to the proper means of acquiring goods in a purchase from an establishment, we expose them to how they should address other people in a conversation, and we expose them to our relationships,” he said.

Other speakers during the meeting said that having books that would have affirmed their “difference” - which they recognized at a young age - in plain view would have been life-affirming.

According to the American Library Association, “The First Amendment gives everyone residing in the United States the right to hear all sides of every issue and to make their own judgments about those issues without government interference or limitations.”

Libraries are obligated to serve the needs of an entire community, and elected officials can not take that right from the public. Hiding content, according to the ALA, is akin to restricting access.

In receiving the honor of Library of the year, James V. Brown administrators said their ability to overcome the situation promoted a "welcoming environment for the LGBTQ+ community" and communicated "the core values of public libraries: generating community support in honor of the essential role of public libraries to be welcoming places of tolerance and respect for every citizen in our community."

"Through it all, the Library remained solid, respectful, open to discussion, and firm in our core values."

“We are grateful to receive recognition as Library of the Year from the Pennsylvania Library Association for overcoming a difficult censorship challenge and for all of the support we received from community families that need diverse resources,” said Barbara S. McGary, Executive Director of the Library, who accepted the award. “I hope our efforts to honor and respect every family in our community gives other libraries the courage to do so."

NorthcentralPa.com reached out to Commissioners Metzger and Mussare for comment, but did not received a reply.

Community celebration

To celebrate, an open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 in the children’s area featuring light refreshments. Tours of the library will be available upon request. Come celebrate with us!

According to the PaLA award certificate, “The courage displayed by the staff of the James V. Brown Library in the face of this challenge serves as an inspiration to all Pennsylvania libraries.”

The Library is an institutional member of the Pennsylvania Library Association (PaLA), a PA Forward Gold Star Library, and serves as the North Central Library District hub for PA Forward. Employees of the Library have served on multiple PaLA committees and two staff members participated in the PALS (PaLA Academy of Leadership Studies) leadership program.

Previous winners were the Memorial Library of Nazareth & Vicinity in 2020; Chester County Library, Chester County, in 2019; and the Martin Library, York County Library System, in 2018.