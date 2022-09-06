Death investigation_2020

Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate who had been incarcerated since Friday at Lycoming County Prison was found dead in his cell several days later, according to the Lycoming County Coroner's Office.

Joel Kendall, 49, of Williamsport, was pronounced dead at 8:33 a.m. Sept. 5, according to Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. Kendall was committed to the prison on Sept. 2 on drug-related charges. 

The cause of death is unknown at this time. An autopsy was completed today by Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown. Results are pending toxicology results and further testing, Kiessling said. 

Pennsylvania state police and the Lycoming County District Attorney's office is handling the investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. 

