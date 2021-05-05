Ralston, Pa.—The identities of the parties involved in a fatal collision yesterday on Route 14 have been released, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling.

Both deceased were passengers in a pickup truck being driven by Fred Seeley. According to the release, the truck was traveling north near the 12,000 block of Route 14 in McIntyre Township.

Police said the vehicle traveled into the southbound lane and struck another pickup truck nearly head-on.

Beverly Seeley and her mother, Elizabeth Morgan were pronounced dead at the scene. According to Kiessling, both women passed away due to multiple blunt force injuries.

Fred Seeley was transported to UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Hospital where he has remained hospitalized. According to the report, the operator of the second pickup truck was transported to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.