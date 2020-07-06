An unidentified human body was pulled out of the Susquehanna River in Pine Creek Township on Thursday, Clinton County Coroner Zach Hanna confirmed.

Two fishermen on a boat observed the remains around 4 p.m., according to Hanna.

A dive team from Lock Haven's Citizens Hose Company performed the recovery.

It's too early to say whether or not foul play was involved, according to the coroner. He and the state police at Lamar are leading the investigation.

"It's very preliminary in the investigation and I can’t say one way or another," Hanna said.

The body has not yet been identified.

"We’re trying to do that through several different scientific methods," Hanna said.

The coroner was not able to disclose the deceased's gender or approximate age.

Hanna said he was aware that 31-year-old Alex Mardis, of Avis, was reported missing last October. Mardis was last seen fishing at the Wayne Township boat launch upstream of the recovery area.

"At this point we cannot confirm nor rule out that this is Mr. Mardis," Hanna said.

Regardless of whether or not the body is that of Alex Mardis, the family will hold a memorial service to honor Alex at 7 p.m. on July 15th at the McElhattan boat launch, Clinton County.

Coroner Hanna said he will release more information pending a positive identification.