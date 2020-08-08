2020-08-08 Missing Person.jpg

Christopher M. Savage was last seen at his residence on August 2, 2020 and has not been seen or heard from since. He was last seen wearing a navy blue polo, blue jeans, and black and white Adidas sneakers. Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Hughesville Police Department at (570) 584-2111.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.