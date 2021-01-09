Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A human body was found on the Susquehanna Bikeway path in Loyalsock Township today, Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. confirmed.

The decedent is a homeless male who state police believe was living there around the bridge area for several years, Kiessling told NorthcentralPA.com.

"We're still working on cause of death issues, trying to get a medical history on him, locate next of kin," Kiessling said.

When asked how the body was discovered, Kiessling said, "Apparently someone found his body there. I don't know all the details."

The body was found prior to 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville are handling the investigation. The agency was not immediately available to respond to requests for information.