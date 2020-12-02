Selinsgrove, Pa. – As winter approaches, access to safe shelter can be the difference between life and death for individuals who are homeless.

A recent Pennsylvania program, ESG-CV Code Blue, is providing funding to local non-profits and community organizations for the creation and expansion of emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA), a non-profit organization located in Selinsgrove, received a $30,000 grant from the ESG-CV Code Blue program. The funding will be used to provide winter emergency shelter for homeless individuals in Union and Snyder counties and to address local needs resulting from the COVID pandemic.

"Homelessness has always been a harsh reality in our area, as there really aren’t a lot of resources available. The shelters that do exist are often always at capacity, and beyond that the only other solution to providing a roof over someone’s head is to temporarily place them in a motel until we can find a suitable living arrangement through our Rapid Rehousing program," said Emily Gorski, Community Director at CAA.

This winter is especially worrisome, since the economic and social impacts of COVID-19 have left many Pennsylvanians struggling to make ends meet.

"With COVID, local families are at a higher risk than ever with experiencing homelessness or near homelessness. CAA is assisting many families who have never needed help before but are now experiencing housing insecurity due to loss of income from the pandemic," said Gorski. "Also, the 'stay at home' orders put in place by the government and medical officials are unable to be met by people experiencing homelessness and further put them at risk for contraction."

Luckily, the ESG-CV Code Blue funding will help CAA continue to provide members of the community with access to resources and emergency shelter this winter.

CAA provides a variety of support services for people who are both atrisk of becoming, or already are, homeless.

Individuals who are currently homeless will be eligible for immediate shelter. CAA also provides ESG Rapid Rehousing services to get the individual(s) into safe and affordable living conditions as soon as possible. The Rapid Rehousing program requires a referral from PA 211.

CAA offers Rental Assistance to tenants who have received an eviction notice and are at risk of becoming homeless. Additionally, they organize a Local Housing Options Team (LHOT), a collaborative effort of multiple housing providers in Union and Snyder Counties, which meets quarterly.

Additional unrestricted funding towards CAA’s housing programs is absolutely crucial during this time where we’re serving families that would not otherwise be eligible for CAA programs that have strict and specific eligibility requirements.

CAA is always accepting donations to support their programs and housing work. Donations are important, because they can be used to assist families or individuals who may not meet all the strict eligibility requirements of specific programs, but still need assistance.

"As winter closes in and the local positive COVID cases begin to spike again, our community needs to prioritize the basic human need of shelter in our resource-limited region," said Gorski.