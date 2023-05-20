Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming College softball pitcher Kylie Russell (Cogan Station, Pa./Jersey Shore Area) enjoyed one of the finest seasons ever for a Lycoming pitcher, going 13-5 overall with a 1.33 ERA and six shutouts, helping her earn the college's Most Outstanding Female Athlete award.

Russell struck out 104 batters in 116 innings and allowed just 17 walks during the season, helping her become the first Warrior pitcher since 2004 to earn NFCA All-Region honors, taking a spot on the second team in Region IV.

She was a fantastic 7-0 with a save and a 0.42 ERA in MAC Freedom games, leading a team that hadn't made the postseason since 2011 (in a year where all teams didn't advance to the postseason) to a school-record 25 wins.

Along the way, she beat three-regionally ranked teams and won two MAC Freedom Pitcher of the Week awards.

At the end of the season, she was the unanimous pick for the MAC Freedom's Pitcher of the Year and also a First Team All-MAC Freedom selection at the position.

The junior hit .318 with 13 runs, six doubles and 11 RBI as well, as she also saw time in right field and was always in the lineup, usually batting ninth, while pitching.

A psychology major with special and elementary education certifications, Russell also earned her third MAC Academic Honor Roll and NFCA Scholar-Athlete accolades and was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, the athletics honor society.

