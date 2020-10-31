Montoursville, Pa. – In near-freezing weather, President Donald J. Trump spoke to a spirited crowd at the Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville Saturday night.

"This is a hell of a crowd. Hello Pennsylvania and hello Montoursville," the president said as he began his message.

Topics ranged from fracking and the economy to COVID-19 and civil unrest.

Law and order

"One of the most important issues is law and order," Trump said. "You see what's going on in your large city. It's not good. You have great police but they're not allowed to do their jobs."

Trump said he'd been endorsed by law enforcement groups in Florida, Texas, New York City and Chicago.

The economy

Trump said that the gross domestic product had reached record highs under his leadership: "Our economy is now growing at the fastest rate ever recorded, 33.1% GDP and the fake news doesn't want to talk about it...In the past five months we've created a record 11.4 million American jobs."

Trump said he'd achieved a "super V" with the 33.1% GDP, referring to an economic recovery after a sharp period of downturn. "We're going to have the best economic year in the history of our country next year," he claimed.

COVID-19

The president referred to COVID as "the China plague" and "the China virus" several times in Montoursville tonight.

"There's about 21 different names," he said.

Trump said that children "don't catch it," referring to the virus, and that their immune systems protect them.

Trump said his son Barron was diagnosed with COVID and, "12 minutes later the doctor called, 'Barron's okay now sir, he threw it off...'"

"Tell your governor to open up your state please. Can you believe it? Open up your schools and get it going. It's terrible," he said.

"Children have to go to school...They don't catch it," Trump said.

Trump said the U.S. mortality rate is lower than in some places where draconian lockdown measures were taken.

"Our excess mortality rate is 40% lower than Europe's," Trump said.

"We are weeks away from a vaccine...it will quickly eradicate the China virus," he claimed.

Election Day

The president urged people to get out and vote throughout his speech. He said his campaign was winning in Florida and Ohio.

"Georgia's looking phenomenal...Texas is so good, Iowa is looking good, they're all looking good. North Carolina. You know what's looking really good? Pennsylvania," he said to raucous applause. But moments later, he changed his tune, indicating he didn't want to affect anyone's willingness to go vote. He said, "Looks like we're one or two points behind...Let's just say it's very close."

Speaking of the upcoming election, Trump said, "Now that our United States Supreme Court has delayed everything, it's going to be a very interesting evening. I wonder what happens during that period of delay with the ballots? I wonder what happens. Are they mysteriously going to find more ballots?"

"Be very careful. Be vigilant and watch and report whatever you see," Trump said. "...strange things have been known to happen, especially in Philadelphia."

Fracking

"Today I signed an order, and this is semi-breaking news...Today I signed an order, just now in the plane, to strongly protect your state's energy and fracking industry," Trump said. "We have an order so that people cannot play with your fracking industry. You have a million people and you're a tremendous contributor to the rest of the country. They can't play with it."

Immigration

"To protect our security, I suspended the entry of foreign refugees from terror inflicted nations, if it's okay with you, I mean if you don't mind. We don't want these people from terror inflicted," he said.

"I'm keeping the terrorists out of our country and when they come back in we're getting them the hell out of our county," he said.