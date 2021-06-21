Harrisburg, Pa. --The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) and the Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) are now accepting applications for the Historical & Archival Records Care (HARC) grant program. The application deadline is Aug. 2.

Funding is available to historical records repositories, such as: historical societies; libraries; universities; local governments; and school districts for collections care, including surveying; inventorying; preserving; arranging; and describing historical records significant to Pennsylvania, as well as for records reformatting and equipment.

Individual grants will be funded up to $5,000 with no match required. Collaborative grants allow two organizations to apply jointly for up to $10,000 or three organizations to apply together for up to $15,000, no match required. Funding is provided by PHMC.

The HARC program is designed to improve the preservation of historically valuable records.

Grants will be awarded based on a competitive review of the application by a sub-committee of the SHRAB.

Applicants are required to use the web-based electronic grant application process (eGrant). For grant program guidelines and eGrant application instructions, visit PHMC online at www.phmc.pa.gov and click on “Grants and Funding” under the “Preservation” tab on the top Navigation Bar. Click on the “Records Care Grants” navigation button to learn more about the program.

A webinar will be held at 10:00 A.M. on June 29, providing an overview of eligibility, guidelines and offering tips for a competitive proposal. See the grant announcement webpage for registration information.

The Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) operates under federal regulations governing the National Historical Publication and Records Commission (NHPRC) and serves as the central advisory body for historical records planning in the state.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.