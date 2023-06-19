Harrisburg, Pa. — Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch was nominated by Gov. Josh Shapiro for an appointment to the position of Union/Snyder County Judge in the Court of Common Pleas 17th Judicial District.

Piecuch's confirmation hearing will be held Tuesday, June 20 in Harrisburg before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Once the committee approves, the governor will issue a formal appointment.

The nomination comes six months after Judge Michael H. Sholley retired from the bench. Sholley served as judge for 12 years. Piecuch announced his intention to run for judge earlier this year and won both the Republican and Democratic nominations in the May preliminary for a 10-year term. Senators Lynda Schlegel Culver and Gene Yaw, as well as Union/Snyder President Judge Lori R. Hackenberg were instrumental getting the governor's office to make the appointment.

"I'm excited and honored to be nominated by Gov. Shapiro to serve as Common Pleas judge in the 17th Judicial District," Piecuch said in a statement. "Sen. Schlegel Culver and Sen. Yaw have been very supportive which is much appreciated."

Heath Brosius, Snyder County assistant district attorney, won the nomination in the May primary for the four-year term for district attorney. He was the only candidate who ran for the position. Brosius likely will be appointed to serve at the district attorney once Piecuch begins the judge term.

"I'm proud of my track record as Snyder County DA for the past 13 years and know the office will be in good hands with Heath Brosius assuming the reins. As I await my confirmation hearing, I'm looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work on the bench," Piecuch said.

