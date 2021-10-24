Danville -- To thank local military veterans for their service to our country, Geisinger will host drive-through Veterans Appreciation dinners at nine locations across the health system’s service area on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The dinners for U.S. military veterans and their guests are provided at no cost to participants. Anyone interested should make a reservation by Friday, Nov. 5.

“It is important that we all honor and recognize our military veterans for what they have done to protect our country and freedoms,” said J. Edward Hartle, M.D., Geisinger’s executive vice president and chief medical officer, as well as a U.S. Air Force veteran. “Many of our patients, health plan members, staff and community members have served in the military, and this event gives us an opportunity to thank them for their service.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Geisinger will again serve this dinner as a drive-through event for the safety of the community and staff. Last year’s event, which was the first year the event expanded to eight locations, served more than 1,500 meals to veterans and their guests. This year the event will expand to nine locations to better serve the local veteran community.

“Geisinger is committed to military veterans by providing care options and career opportunities to them in their local communities,” said U.S. Army veteran Chris Grill, program manager of Military and Veterans Affairs at Geisinger. “This dinner is yet another way for us to thank our veterans for their service.”

Veterans may contact their preferred location to register themselves and one guest for the meal. Servings are limited, and those interested are encouraged to sign up now.

Locally, Geisinger is holding drive-through dinners for veterans at the following locations on Nov. 10:

Jersey Shore (4 to 6 p.m.)

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, 1020 Thompson St., Jersey Shore

To make a reservation for this location, call (570) 398-3182 or email btrunzo@geisinger.edu

Danville (3 to 6 p.m.)

Geisinger Justin Drive Office Building, 35 Justin Drive, Building 2, Danville

To make a reservation for this location, call (866) 578-3427 or visit Go.Geisinger.org/VetsDinner/GMC

Bloomsburg (4 to 6 p.m.)

Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, 549 Fair St., Bloomsburg

To make a reservation for this location, call (866) 462-5127 or visit Go.Geisinger.org/VetsDinner/GBH

Shamokin (4 to 6 p.m.)

Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, 4200 Hospital Road, Coal Township

To make a reservation for this location, call (866) 278-9806 or visit Go.Geisinger.org/VetsDinner/GSACH

State College (4 to 6 p.m.)

Geisinger Healthplex State College, 132 Abigail Lane, Port Matilda

To make a reservation for this location, call (814) 272-5032

Lewistown (3 to 5 p.m.)

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, 400 Highland Ave., Lewistown

To make a reservation for this location, call (717) 242-7102

Scranton (4 to 6 p.m.)

Nay Aug Park, 500 Arthur Ave., Scranton

To make a reservation for this location, call (570) 703-8240 or visit Go.Geisinger.org/VetsDinner/GCMC

Wilkes-Barre (4 to 6 p.m.)

1175 East Mountain Blvd., Wilkes-Barre

To make a reservation for this location, call (570) 808-5380 or (570) 808-7893, or visit Go.Geisinger.org/VetsDinner/GWV

50 Roosevelt Terrace, Wilkes-Barre

To make a reservation for this location, call (570) 808-3651 or visit Go.Geisinger.org/VetsDinner/GSWB