Muncy Township – Geisinger Medical Center Muncy promises top-tier care, and now they're open for service. The hospital began accepting new patients on Monday, Jan. 10.

The full-service hospital is part of a clinical joint venture between Geisinger and Highmark Health that expands access to care for those who need it most in a four-county region covering Clinton, Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga counties.

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially welcome patients to this state-of-the-art new hospital in Muncy,” said Tammy Anderer, chief administrative officer of Geisinger’s north-central region. “This is an exciting milestone for Geisinger, Highmark Health and the community as members will no longer have to travel far for world-class care — they can get it right here in Muncy. This historic project will make a significant difference in the care our neighbors receive.”

The 120,000-square foot, three-story facility includes an emergency room, clinical decision unit, intensive care unit, surgical suites and primary and specialty care areas. Approximately 300 employees at Geisinger Medical Center Muncy will meet the routine and acute care needs of those living in Lycoming, Sullivan, Clinton, and Tioga counties.

The medical center includes many state-of-the-art amenities such as the clinical decision unit (CDU). Patients who require observation or further testing, or those who need to be admitted are moved to the adjacent inpatient unit where they are treated accordingly.

The hospital’s 20 inpatient rooms are outfitted with smart TVs displaying a digital whiteboard with real-time health information to enhance patient communication and better coordinate care. These smart TVs offer patients and families television, hospital information and relaxation content all in one system.

For routine care, the facility includes a multispecialty clinic with adult and pediatric primary care, orthopaedics, cardiology, ophthalmology and women’s health services. Also available are specialty outreach services, imaging, lab, and medical oncology services, in addition to chemotherapy preparation and general surgery.

“At Highmark Health, we work by a set of Core Behaviors, including putting the customer first,” said Brian Rinker, Highmark’s market president, Eastern Pennsylvania. “Geisinger shares many of our Core Behaviors, and with the opening of this facility, we are providing our members and all residents of north-central PA greater choice and enhanced access to high quality, cost effective care - closer to home.”

Geisinger Medical Center Muncy is accepting new patients. Schedule by calling 800-230-4565.