State College, Pa. – A frost advisory will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday in several counties across our region, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in the low 30s will result in frost formation that could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, and Columbia counties are among those affected, according to the weather service.

The following cities are among those included in the advisory: Lewistown, Mifflintown, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick.

"Take steps to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside," the National Weather Service warned.