Mansfield, Pa. — Friends and family of Edward Kozaczka are asking for the public's help in finding the 37-year-old who has been missing since October. Kozaczka was formerly of Troy and both attended and taught at Mansfield University. He has brown hair, weighs between 130-140-pounds, and is approximately 5-foot, 9-inches tall.

Kozaczka was staying in Northampton, located just north of Allentown, after he transferred from a rehab facility to a halfway house. Ed left the halfway house and went on to live with his sister, Danielle Small, in that same area.

He was reportedly last seen on Oct. 7 in Northampton. His last known location was at the Bethlehem Public Library back on Oct. 8. This was also the last time he logged onto Facebook.

On that Saturday, two of his friends received the same messages from Kozaczka through Facebook Messenger:

"I am stuck in Bethlehem PA and literally have no ride, no money, nowhere to go, etc. no phone

I'm at the library now. I'll sign in again later to see if you got my message.

Is there any way you could get me a bus ticket from here to Troy? It's like 40 bucks

if not I am pretty screwed

hopefully you see this"

That was the last time friends Brandis Jo Bellows and Jennifer Hadlock Seadler heard from Kozaczka.

The police in Northampton have an active missing persons report filed and that report was shared with 4 neighboring counties. No new information on Kozaczka's whereabouts have been reported to police as of this day.

If you have heard from or seen Kozaczka, please contact Brandis Jo Bellows at 570-463-5131 or the Northampton Police at 1-610-261-0404.

