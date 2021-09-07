Eldred Twp., Pa. -- A sand fracking truck overturned on Sunday night, Sept. 5 in Eldred Township during a heavy downpour, as it attempted to turn onto a well site at Yeagle Road.

A witness there said the truck's rear axle broke as it was attempting the sharp turn west onto Yeagle Road from Wallis Run Road.

The truck then flipped over 180 degrees. The cab stayed upright and the driver walked out. He appeared to be unhurt, according to the witness.

The rig blocked traffic and other rigs parked on the steep downhill of Yeagle Road were unable to move. Traffic on Wallis Run Road was reduced to one lane. The sand can rig was lying diagonally across the bottom of Yeagle Road, completely blocking the road, according to the witness.

The truck apparently was heading to the TLC well pad. TLC is the same well pad from which more than 55,000 gallons of frack fluid spilled into the Loyalsock Creek several years ago.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville confirmed they responded to the scene of the crash. Police did not have additional information to release as of Sunday morning.